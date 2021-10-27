Trick-or-treating barred in KFN and Behchokǫ̀, fine elsewhere

Halloween trick-or-treating can’t happen for kids in Behchokǫ̀ or the Kátł’odeeche First Nation but can go ahead everywhere else, the NWT government says.

Behchokǫ̀ and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation are each under some of the NWT’s strictest pandemic measures owing to community spread of Covid-19 and the number of local cases.

“Trick-or-treating is NOT allowed” in those communities, the NWT government stated on its website, capitalizing the word “not” for effect.

While trick-or-treating elsewhere is OK, the territory added: “Extra safety measures are strongly encouraged, especially in Hay River.”

Hay River, like the Kátł’odeeche First Nation, has seen an increase in Covid-19 cases over the past two weeks but is under slightly less stringent restrictions.

The NWT government’s Halloween webpage suggested fully vaccinated Behchokǫ̀ and KFN residents could deliver treats to others’ doorsteps without going inside their homes, calling it “reverse trick-or-treating.”

Family members could hold an indoor scavenger hunt, the territory said, or carve pumpkins.

Among other suggestions for those who can’t trick-or-treat, the territorial government provided a suggestion sure to leave people open-mouthed.

“It will be a full moon this Halloween,” the territory wrote. “See how many people in your community or neighbourhood can howl the loudest.”

Government advice for people who are allowed to trick-or-treat includes wearing a mask and mittens, trying not to touch your face even with the mittens on, and being “safe and quick” at each house.

“Don’t linger and risk interacting with other households,” the territory wrote.

If you’re handing out treats, the territory instructed: “Do not encourage trick-or-treaters to sing or shout for their treats.”

Lastly, the territorial government decided the moment warranted a section for people who are not giving out any candy.

“If NOT handing out treats,” the territory wrote, “turn off your porch lights, do not display a jack-o-lantern or decorations, do not answer the door, and put a friendly sign on your porch or door showing you’re not participating.”