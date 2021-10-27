Yellowknife vehicle stop leads to cocaine charges for Alberta men

Police say three Alberta men face charges after substances believed to be crack and powder cocaine were found in a vehicle stopped in Yellowknife on Monday.

In an email to Cabin Radio, RCMP said a loaded handgun, cash, and “other evidence” were found during the same vehicle stop. A fourth occupant of the vehicle may yet also be charged, police added.

The three charged to date are accused of firearms offences, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and possessing property obtained by crime.

Police named them as Fathi Maie, 33, Abdullah Maye, 23, and Dawson Tecomba, 21. The three are assumed innocent until proven guilty.

“All of the men have addresses originating in Alberta,” police said.

RCMP in the city “are continually seeking to disrupt the flow and sale of illicit drugs,” said Sgt Curtis Kuchta of the Yellowknife detachment in a statement.

“The effects of illicit drug activity are seen in all sectors of our city and contribute to harm to our citizens. Please report any suspected drug activity so we can take these drugs off our streets and hold the perpetrators accountable.”