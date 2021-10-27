Covid-19 exposure reported at Yellowknife’s NJ Macpherson School

On the third day of Yellowknife students’ return to classrooms, exposure to Covid-19 has been reported at the city’s NJ Macpherson School.

On Wednesday, some families and staff associated with the school received letters from the territory’s health authority that stated “there has been a confirmed case of Covid-19 to which some students, teachers, and staff may have been exposed.”

One letter seen by Cabin Radio described potential exposure in the school’s staff room between 12pm and 12:30pm on Monday and Tuesday this week. The full number of exposure locations within the school, and number of people affected, is not known.

The letter instructed unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people who were exposed to isolate for at least 10 days. Fully vaccinated people were told to monitor themselves for symptoms.

The YWCA NWT, which runs after-school programs, posted to Facebook: “We have recently learned that children have and are being sent home from some grade levels at NJ Macpherson School.”

The YWCA’s programs at the school will be closed on Thursday and Friday, the group said.

NJ Macpherson, a junior kindergarten to Grade 5 school, was the centre of a separate Covid-19 outbreak in Yellowknife earlier in the year.

In-person learning resumed at Yellowknife schools on Monday after more than a month of distance learning brought on by a newer outbreak, this one driven by the Delta variant of the coronavirus responsible for Covid-19.

There was no immediate suggestion that NJ Macpherson or any of the city’s schools would close again. In the past, schools in Yellowknife have remained open after declaring potential Covid-19 exposures, instead asking affected individuals or classes to isolate where required.