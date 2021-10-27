With ‘no downward trend,’ Behchokǫ̀ restrictions extended again

Behchokǫ̀ will remain under the NWT’s harshest pandemic restrictions until at least November 8, yet another extension, as the territorial government says case numbers are still too high.

There were 44 active Covid-19 cases in the community as of Wednesday morning. That’s down from a high of 163 three weeks ago, but Chief Public Health Officer Dr Kami Kandola said the decline wasn’t enough.

Dr Kandola said that while active case numbers were down, there was “no clear downward trend in the number of new infections of Covid-19 occurring daily.”

Behchokǫ̀ reported 35 new cases last week and has so far reported 15 new cases this week, including one on Wednesday.

Restrictions in the community limit travel only to those who are fully vaccinated or test negative for Covid-19, while non-essential businesses are closed. Heightened restrictions of some form have been in place in Behchokǫ̀ since September 9.

Kandola “continues to see Covid-19 infections with no clear chain of transmission,” her office said in a statement, “which indicates that community transmission continues in the community.

“After consulting with local leadership in the Community of Behchokǫ̀, the CPHO is announcing an extension to the Behchokǫ̀ temporary Covid-19 restrictions through to 11:59pm on November 8, 2021.

“Extending the public health order is a difficult decision that must be made as this slow burn of Covid-19 throughout Behchokǫ̀ puts the surrounding communities at significant risk of importation and sparking further outbreaks.”

Halloween trick-or-treating has been banned in Behchokǫ̀ this weekend, as it has on the Kátł’odeeche First Nation, which it also under severe pandemic restrictions.

In Hay River and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation, there were three new cases on Wednesday and the number of active cases rose to 65. Yellowknife also reported three new cases, but recoveries in the city saw its number of active cases fall from 78 to 74. Exposure was reported in two classes at NJ Macpherson School.

Inuvik reported three new cases and moved to seven active cases, up from five.

There were no new deaths, hospitalizations, or intensive care admissions reported on Wednesday in the NWT. Fort Smith and the Ekati mine returned to zero active cases as the NWT’s overall number fell from 199 to 194.