Wolf spotted near Yellowknife’s Parker Park, ENR says

A wolf is in the vicinity of Yellowknife’s Parker Park, the NWT government’s Department of Environment and Natural Resources said on Thursday morning.

Posting to Facebook, ENR wrote: “A lone wolf sighting has been reported in the Parker Park area in Yellowknife. ENR officers are monitoring the situation.

“If you spot the wolf, please report sightings to ENR and make sure you keep your dogs on-leash for their safety.”

Wolves are not uncommon in the Yellowknife region.

“Wolf conflicts with humans are rare. Wolves are generally extremely wary of humans and not aggressive toward them by nature,” the territory states.