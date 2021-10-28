Hay River and KFN now lead NWT in active Covid-19 cases

Hay River and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation now have the highest number of active Covid-19 cases in the NWT, even as that number fell slightly in those communities on Thursday.

The two neighbouring South Slave communities together report 64 active cases, elevating them above Yellowknife, Dettah, and Ndilǫ, which together have 63 active cases.

The Hay River figure represents a decrease of one active case since Wednesday. Yellowknife’s figure is an 11-case drop. Behchokǫ̀ has 49 active cases, up five in the past day as the community’s restrictions were extended until at least November 8.

Overall, the NWT had its quietest day for new Covid-19 cases since August 27. There were five new cases in Behchokǫ̀, two in the Yellowknife area, and one in the Hay River region – the 99th to be recorded in Hay River or the Kátł’odeeche First Nation since the start of August.

One case previously reported in Wekweètì was deleted. Active case counts in Inuvik and Łútsël K’é held steady at seven and three respectively.

There remain 10 deaths associated with Covid-19 in the NWT. Hospitalizations and intensive care admissions did not change on Thursday.

Overall, the territory has 186 active Covid-19 cases, down from 194 on Wednesday and the lowest figure since September 14.