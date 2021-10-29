NWT reports 11th Covid-19 death, extends Hay River restrictions

The NWT government on Friday announced an 11th death from Covid-19 and extended gathering restrictions in Hay River and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation until at least November 14.

Four new cases of Covid-19 were identified across the NWT since Thursday. The number of active cases dropped from 186 to 161. No information regarding the territory’s 11th fatality related to Covid-19 was provided.

There are now 57 active cases in Hay River and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation, 53 in the Yellowknife area, 40 in Behchokǫ̀, eight in Inuvik, and three in Łútsël K’é.

The number of hospitalizations and intensive care admissions remained unchanged.

No new information was provided regarding the vaccination status of those who have died from Covid-19. Earlier in the week, Chief Public Health Officer Dr Kami Kandola said seven of the first 10 deaths had involved unvaccinated people.

“If the number of deaths reaches a point where the information can be shared in a manner that ensures patient anonymity, an update will be provided,” Friday’s news release stated.

In Hay River and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation, restrictions must be extended as “there continue to be positive Covid-19 infections occurring with no clear chain of transmission, indicating community spread is occurring,” Dr Kandola’s office stated.

“This evidence demonstrates … that this outbreak is not yet contained and under control.”

Kandola made the decision in consultation with local leaders, her office said.

Trick-or-treating is allowed in Hay River this Halloween – although precautions should be taken, the territory said – but is not allowed on the reserve.