Nominations for NWT hamlet elections are now open

Nominations for 10 Northwest Territories community elections happening on December 13 opened on Monday.

Votes are scheduled for Aklavik, Enterprise, Fort Liard, Fort McPherson, Fort Providence, Fort Resolution, Paulatuk, Sachs Harbour, Tuktoyaktuk, and Ulukhaktok according to the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs’ website.

“The majority of the hamlets are having full or partial elections depending on their bylaws,” Jay Boast, a spokesperson for Maca, confirmed.

People looking to declare their candidacy must do so before 3pm on November 15.

The last day to withdraw as a candidate is November 17.

A full calendar of dates to remember throughout election season is listed on the GNWT’s website.