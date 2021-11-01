Does NTPC owe you money? Check the 2021 unclaimed refund list

The NWT Power Corporation says more than 50 people or their estates have until December 1, 2021 to claim outstanding refunds.

Posting to Twitter on Monday, the corporation shared its annual list of former customers whose accounts still hold refunds related to security deposits that they have not yet claimed.

The amounts range from less than $10 to more than $300 and cover communities in all regions of the NWT.

Here’s the list, which you can also view on Twitter:

If your name appears above, call NTPC at 1-800-661-0855 to claim your refund.