On Monday evening, the NWT announced nine new Covid-19 cases since Friday as the territory’s active case count fell to its lowest since the fall outbreak’s fourth day, August 17.

There are now 94 active cases of Covid-19 in the territory, with the majority in the Yellowknife and Hay River areas. On Friday, there were 161 active cases.

Yellowknife, Ndilǫ, and Dettah have a combined 34 cases, while Hay River and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation currently have 32.

There are 20 active cases in Behchokǫ̀ and eight in Inuvik.

Two more people were hospitalized between Friday and Monday’s updates, though the number of intensive care unit admissions remained unchanged.