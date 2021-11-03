Fort Simpson’s warming centre stays at former Unity Store

The Village of Fort Simpson will once again operate the community’s warming centre after no other organizations applied to take on the role.

At Monday’s council meeting, village senior administrator Kevin Corrigan said no applications were received by Friday’s deadline.

The shelter will continue to operate from the old Unity Store on a month-to-month basis, Corrigan added.

The village was in a similar position last year when the shelter was first established, rushing the facility into being at the former Unity Store before winter hit. This year, following concern that transparency merited a request for proposals to operate the facility, a more formal process was held.

Staff are now being hired to help run the centre, which is currently being operated by volunteers.