Northwest Territories’ 2021 ferry season nears its end

Ferry season in the Northwest Territories will start wrapping up this week, with ferries serving Wrigley and Fort Simpson set to shut down for the winter in a matter of days.

The NWT government says the MV Lafferty, serving Fort Simpson, and MV Johnny Berens serving Wrigley are each likely to stop operating by Thursday as river ice sets in.

Residents are advised to move essential goods as soon as possible.

According to GNWT statistics, the MV Lafferty’s 20-year average closing date is November 3. The MV Johnny Berens is coming out of the water a little later than usual, its 20-year average closing date being October 31.

The territory has four ferries connecting communities to the territory’s highway network. Ferries serving Tsiigehtchic and Fort McPherson remain operational.

Updates can be found on the GNWT’s website or Twitter page.