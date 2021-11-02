Restrictions for Hay River and KFN set to ease this weekend

Covid-19 restrictions in Hay River and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation are set to loosen at the end of Sunday, November 7, the NWT’s chief public health officer says.

In a news release on Tuesday evening, Dr Kami Kandola said she had “observed a downward trend in the number of individuals with active Covid-19” in the two communities. Tuesday total of 30 active cases is down from 65 on Wednesday last week.

“While this is evidence that the restrictions outlined in the public health orders are being effective, this is a greater

reflection on the community members themselves,” Dr Kandola said.

“Residents have taken the necessary steps to protect themselves, their friends and family, and their fellow community members.”

In a rare step, the chief public health officer singled out Chief April Martel of the Kátł’odeeche First Nation for particular praise.

“Specific recognition is warranted for Chief Martel for the demonstration of leadership that has been on display over the past few weeks to support her community,” Kandola was quoted as saying.

She also paid tribute to health authority staff for “ensuring efficient testing and contact tracing was completed.”

Gatherings in Hay River have been severely limited while the Kátł’odeeche First Nation has been in containment after a local spike in Covid-19 cases that began in mid-October.

Those orders are now set to expire at 11:59pm on Sunday, November 7, transferring both communities to the new NWT-wide system based on an indoor gathering limit of 25 people and outdoor limit of 50 people, which can be increased to 100 and 200 people respectively if a proof-of-vaccination system is used.