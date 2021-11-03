Dene Nahjo says 2021 winter market can’t go ahead

Dene Nahjo says it has cancelled its annual Indigenous winter market in Yellowknife because Covid-19 has made planning the event too challenging.

In a news release, the group said capacity restrictions and the “unpredictability of event planning” during the current Covid-19 outbreak in the city made a physical market impossible to arrange.

Dene Nahjo said it does not currently have the capacity to arrange an online equivalent, as happened last year.

“We know this has become an important annual event for Indigenous artists and vendors and we want to acknowledge their support of the market in previous years,” said Mandee McDonald, Dene Nahjo’s managing director.

“Our staff team has shrunk during the pandemic and it is not possible for us to take on the market this year.”

Next year, Dene Nahjo said, the group may look to partner with another organization to bring back the winter market.

Yellowknife ordinarily offers a range of winter markets in the run-up to Christmas. This year, with the global supply chain stretched, there may be increased demand for locally sourced products.

The online calendar of the Yellowknife Guild of Arts and Crafts, which also ordinarily stages markets, shows Christmas sales currently scheduled for November 27-28 and December 4-5. Further details have not yet been announced.