Deh Gáh Got’ı̨ę First Nation to hold late November election

The Deh Gáh Got’ı̨ę First Nation will hold an election for chief and council on November 25, barring any further Covid-19 cases in the community.

Nominations for leadership positions opened on October 26 and remain open until November 15, according to a notice from the First Nation. Advance polls will be held on November 18 and November 23.

The notice stated the election will be delayed if there are any active Covid-19 cases in the community leading up to the advance polls or election day.

Joachim Bonnetrouge, the current chief of the Deh Gáh Got’ı̨ę First Nation, told Cabin Radio he will not be running for re-election.

“I have pretty-well decided I want to do other things. I want to spend more time with my grandchildren,” he said.

“I want to do more regarding language and culture, wherever I can help out. That’s the main reason I’m not running again.”