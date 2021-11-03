Big drop in Hay River and KFN active Covid-19 case count

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Hay River and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation fell from 30 on Tuesday to 13 on Wednesday, the territorial government said in its daily update.

There were four new cases reported in Yellowknife, which now has 32 active cases. Three new cases were reported in Inuvik, which moved to seven active cases. There were no new cases anywhere else in the NWT.

The number of deaths, hospitalizations, and intensive care admissions remained the same.

Overall, the NWT now has 73 active Covid-19 cases.

“For the first time in months, we are seeing daily tallies … below 100 cases. This is very good news,” said Dr Kami Kandola, the territory’s chief public health officer.

Even so, Dr Kandola said, the territory’s latest gathering restrictions are expected to remain in place throughout the winter.

“This pandemic is not over,” she said. “There is a low-lying level of community transmission that is occurring in Yellowknife that we’re monitoring.

“As winter approaches, more and more of us will be moving indoors, and so the risk increases.”