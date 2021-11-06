Exposure notices for Inuvik school and ice arena

Covid-19 exposure notices have been issued for two grades at Inuvik’s East Three Elementary School and the town’s ice arena.

Grades 4 and 6 at East Three were exposed on Wednesday and Thursday, the territorial government says. Letters have been sent to the parents or guardians of affected children.

“Regardless of vaccination status, all other staff and children not in the affected classrooms should monitor for symptoms of Covid-19 and immediately isolate if signs or symptoms develop,” the territory said.

Exposure at the Midnight Sun Complex’s ice arena came between 6:45pm and 7:45pm on Tuesday during under-11 hockey.

“Fully vaccinated individuals who were at this location should self-monitor for symptoms. Isolate and get tested if symptoms develop,” the territory said.

“Not fully vaccinated individuals in this location should immediately isolate and get tested for Covid-19.”

Inuvik had seven active Covid-19 cases as of Friday.