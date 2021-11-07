Six Covid-19 cases trigger outbreak at Inuvik’s East Three school

A Covid-19 outbreak is taking place at Inuvik’s East Three Elementary School, the office of the NWT’s chief public health officer said on Saturday evening.

In a news release, acting deputy chief public health officer Dr James Talbot said six cases of the disease had been reported, affecting one Grade 4 class, both Grade 5 classes, and one Grade 6 class. Affected families have been notified, he said.

The exposure dates listed for the school range from Wednesday, November 3 to Friday, November 5.

“Regardless of vaccination status, all other staff and children not in the affected classrooms should monitor for symptoms of Covid-19 and immediately isolate if signs or symptoms develop,” Dr Talbot said, reiterating advice issued earlier in the week.

“Contact your healthcare provider or local public health team for advice on the next steps if signs and symptoms develop. This information will be updated should exposure timelines change.”

Talbot said national data suggested “children remain at low risk of severe symptoms” but were capable of spreading the virus responsible for Covid-19.

Inuvik had reported seven active cases of Covid-19 as of Friday and a total of 28 confirmed cases in the town since the current NWT-wide Delta-variant outbreak began in August.