Rapid response team in Tuk after four-case Covid-19 cluster

The NWT has sent a rapid response team to Tuktoyaktuk after a four-case cluster of Covid-19 infections was identified on the weekend.

All four are isolating safely, the NWT government said as officials urged “caution and common sense.” On Sunday, the hamlet told residents to “remain in your homes and stay within your family bubble as limiting contact is the best way to control the spread of Covid-19.”

There is no evidence of community spread, acting deputy chief public health officer Dr James Talbot said.

Exposure notices were issued for Tuktoyaktuk’s Mangilaluk School, the youth centre, and the community centre.

Grades 9, 10, and 11 at the school on Thursday, November 4 and Friday, November 5 are affected. Staff and students involved have been told to isolate. Regional education authorities said the school would close until at least November 18.

Anyone at the youth centre from 9pm till 10pm on November 4, 9pm till midnight on November 5, or 9pm till midnight on Saturday, November 6 should isolate for 10 days. The same advice applies to anyone at the community centre from 9:30pm till 10:15pm on November 6.

The rapid response team will help with contact tracing and Covid-19 testing.

Tuktoyaktuk has not recorded any other cases of Covid-19 during the NWT’s fall Delta-variant outbreak.

“When cases are identified in a community after a long period of time without any active infections, people can be anxious or fearful,” Dr Talbot was quoted as saying.

“The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer emphasizes that this is a time for caution and common sense. The appropriate responses are in place and residents are encouraged to take positive actions to control their risks.”