Hay River and Behchokǫ̀ each report just one active Covid-19 case

Hay River and Behchokǫ̀, together the site of nearly 500 Covid-19 cases in the past two months, are now down to just one active case each, the NWT government said on Monday.

However, the news in the Beaufort Delta is starkly different. Inuvik’s active case count doubled to 14 as 11 new cases were reported, while Tuktoyaktuk reported its first four cases of the NWT’s fall outbreak.

The NWT government also recorded eight new cases in Yellowknife and one at the Ekati diamond mine. Yellowknife now has 25 active cases, an increase of one on Friday last week.

Overall, the territory has 46 active cases, down one on Friday.

The number of hospitalizations, intensive care admissions, and deaths remained unchanged.