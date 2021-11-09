Tuktoyaktuk enters containment, reports 12 new Covid-19 cases

Tuktoyaktuk entered containment at noon on Tuesday after 12 more Covid-19 infections were identified in the community, bringing the number of active cases to 16.

The temporary containment order – issued by the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer – is scheduled to last for 10 days, ending at midnight on November 19.

All non-essential businesses must close and mask-wearing is mandatory in indoor public spaces that remain open to provide essential services.

Mangilaluk School, which was told on Wednesday to switch to remote learning, will remain closed to in-person classes until the containment order is lifted.

Both indoor and outdoor gatherings are limited to household members only. Non-essential travel to and from the community is not recommended.

Anyone showing Covid-19 symptoms is told to isolate and call the health centre at (867) 977-2321 for further guidance.

On Wednesday, exposure notices were issued for Tuktoyaktuk’s school, youth centre, and community centre. No new exposure notices had been published for the community on Thursday at the time of reporting.

A territorial rapid response team has been sent to Tuktoyaktuk to help local healthcare staff with Covid-19 testing and contact tracing.