NWT anti-poverty fund worth $1.75M accepting applications

An NWT government anti-poverty fund backed by $1.75 million is now accepting applications from non-profits, Indigenous governments, and community governments.

Projects in the territory are eligible if they support children and families, healthy living, safe and affordable housing, sustainable communities, or what the NWT government calls an “integrated continuum of services.”

There is no maximum amount available per project, and multi-year programs can be funded.

The fund’s aim is to help reduce poverty in NWT communities.

The deadline to apply via the GNWT website is January 31, 2022.