Child and Family Services to be scrutinized at hearing

The NWT’s Child and Family Services will be reviewed by MLAs at a public meeting on the evening of Thursday, November 18.

Three years have elapsed since Canada’s auditor general heavily criticized the division’s work. This time last year, social services minister Julie Green said Child and Family Services was “on the right track.”

The forthcoming meeting is part of a legally required five-year review of legislation that governs child welfare in the NWT.

“The committee wants to hear perspectives of members of the public from across the Northwest Territories about how Child and Family Services can be improved,” a news release from the territory’s legislature stated.

“This review, in particular, is examining what prevention activities exist within Child and Family Services and whether or not other activities are needed.”

While the legislature termed the November 18 event a “public virtual meeting,” to be held via Zoom from 7pm, it won’t be broadcast beyond Zoom (for example, via YouTube or Facebook) “due to the sensitive nature of the topics for discussion.” Members of the public can request the Zoom link and the opportunity to present to MLAs by contacting the committee clerk.

You can also send a letter containing your views to the clerk, and follow updates about the review on the legislature’s website.