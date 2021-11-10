A $2,500 scholarship is being offered if you received your education in French in the NWT and are now completing an English-language healthcare program.

The scholarship is sponsored by francophone healthcare non-profit Réseau TNO Santé, which advocates for improved French-language health services in the territory.

“We are trying to get to know who is in Canada who may be able to come back to the NWT and offer francophone services,” said Adeline Vette, the organization’s project coordinator.

“That’s the goal. We’re trying to reach students interested in coming back here.”

To be considered for the scholarship, post-secondary students must have spent at least one year in the Northwest Territories learning in French at either a French-immersion or francophone school. They must be able to speak and write in French.

Students must currently be enrolled in a healthcare program at an anglophone university, either public or private, and must have the opportunity to work directly with patients.

After meeting the qualifying criteria, the application is simple. Students have to write 500 words about their education and why it’s important to them to be able to offer service in their preferred language.

The deadline to apply is November 26. The winner will be announced on December 6.

Vette said patients in the NWT need more access to francophone practitioners, noting there are “very few” healthcare staff in the territory who speak French.

Turnover is a issue, too, which Vette said is hard on the francophone population in the NWT.

“We all know it’s hard to be translating stuff when it’s mental health or it’s your physical health. It’s hard to have the right words or feel supported enough when you have to use your second language,” she said.

“That’s what we are looking for: to make sure the health of the francophone community is good enough, with enough practitioners around.”

Previous winners of the scholarship include Cassidy Ring, who was the successful candidate in 2020, and Alexander Affleck, who won in 2019.

This article appears through a paid partnership between Réseau TNO Santé and Cabin Radio.