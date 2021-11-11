Watch: Yellowknife’s Remembrance Day service

Yellowknife’s Remembrance Day service was streamed live by Cabin Radio on Facebook.

For the second year, the Covid-19 pandemic means there was no full parade though there were road closures to accommodate the service. A stretch of the city’s 49 Avenue was closed for the event’s duration.

“The military is still under national orders to not parade and Yellowknife is under gathering restrictions, so the service is invite-only,” Yellowknife’s branch of the Royal Canadian Legion said ahead of the ceremony.

“We look forward to getting back to our usual services next year.”

Live streaming of Thursday’s event was provided by PIDO Productions.