For the first time, online voting begins for Tłıchǫ Grand Chief

Six days of online voting to help decide the next Tłıchǫ Grand Chief have begun, the first time the election has made use of web-based voting.

Incumbent George Mackenzie is challenged by former NWT minister Jackson Lafferty and former grand chief Eddie Erasmus. Online voting began on Thursday and runs until 5pm on Tuesday.

Polling day itself is Thursday, November 18. Voters can choose to vote in person at polling stations in Behchokǫ̀, Gamètì, Whatì, Wekweètì, or Yellowknife.

“We are excited that this new opportunity will allow Tłıchǫ citizens who might be impacted by Covid-19, who are in isolation, at work in remote locations, or away for educational purposes, another voting option,” said registrar Gabrielle Mackenzie-Scott in a news release on Thursday.

If you’re eligible to vote, you can register online. You need an email address and your status card number.

The election has already been delayed by Covid-19, which saw Behchokǫ̀ subject to heightened restrictions for more than a month.

In August, before that delay, the three candidates set out their positions in 15-minute speeches.