Two people sent to hospital after Kam Lake Road collision

Wednesday evening’s collision on Kam Lake Road sent two people to hospital, the City of Yellowknife confirmed on Friday morning.

Two vehicles collided on the road, near the city’s multiplex, just after 4pm on Wednesday. In a short statement on Friday, the city said five people were assessed for injuries and two needed hospital treatment.

Their current condition was not immediately known.

Roads in Yellowknife were in icy condition on Wednesday. The incident reduced traffic in the area to one lane for a time.

The city said any investigation of the incident was the responsibility of Yellowknife’s RCMP, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.