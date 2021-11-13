United Way NWT has $200K to distribute to non-profits

United Way NWT is giving away $195,000 to registered non-profits across the Northwest Territories this year.

The deadline to apply for up to $7,500 from the charity’s community investment fund is December 3.

The charity will distribute money to projects that address poverty, improve access to health supports, and support children’s growth.

In the “from poverty to possibility” category, United Way NWT is looking for programs that lift people out of poverty and meet their basic needs.

The “healthy people, strong communities” funding category aims to fund projects that improve access to social and health-related services, and programs that support community engagement.

The last funding area is programs that improve access to early childhood programs, help kids succeed in school, and support healthy transitions into adulthood.

Successful applicants can expect to receive their money by March 2022.

“With the funds we have raised here in the North we are able to assist [non-profits to] do the important work to help our most vulnerable across our territory,” said the charity’s chair, Tracy St Denis.