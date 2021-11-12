Yellowknife Santa Claus parade returns to downtown YK on November 20 Published: November 12, 2021 at 12:03pm Sarah PruysNovember 12, 2021 The star of Yellowknife's 2020 Santa Claus parade. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio Advertisement. Yellowknife’s Santa Claus parade will return to the city’s downtown next Saturday, November 20, following its traditional route – City Hall to 53 Street, Franklin Avenue, and 48 Street. The parade’s theme this year is “Rock’n Roll Christmas.” The procession will start at 5pm. In a Friday news release, the City of Yellowknife put out a call for floats to take part.Advertisement. “Community organizations, sports teams, businesses, and schools are invited to enter a float, vehicles, or walking group in the parade,” read a news release. A spokesperson said five floats had been registered as of noon on November 12, just over a week away from a parade that usually involves around 25 floats. The deadline to register a float is November 17. The city is also looking for volunteer parade marshals and ambassadors. To volunteer or enter a float, email events@yellowknife.ca. The city said the parade will follow the NWT chief public health officer’s health orders, cautioning the event “may change with little notice.”Advertisement. Last year, the city attempted to hold a stationary parade for Covid-19 safety reasons. Residents were invited to drive by the parade from the safety of their own cars, but a backlog of traffic meant hundreds of cars weren’t able to make it to the parade by the 7pm cut-off. Frigid temperatures below -20C meant participants on the floats were too cold to continue and needed to head home to warm up. Temperatures for next week’s parade are looking a little milder. The long-term forecast predicts nights by the end of next week will see lows of -18C. Advertisement. Related