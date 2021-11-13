More than 80 active Covid-19 cases in Tuktoyaktuk

Tuktoyaktuk had 81 active Covid-19 cases as of Friday morning, the NWT government says, an increase of 44 in the past two days.

The Beaufort Delta hamlet had 37 cases on Wednesday. There was no update on Thursday as Remembrance Day is a holiday in the Northwest Territories.

Tuktoyaktuk’s cases make up two-thirds of the NWT-wide active case count. Territorially there are now 126 active cases.

Fort Smith has an active case for the first time since October 26. Yellowknife has 19 active cases, a decrease of three since Wednesday. Behchokǫ̀ dropped back from two active cases to one.

Inuvik has 23 active cases, an increase of three. A case remains active at the Ekati mine site.

No new deaths, hospitalizations, or intensive care admissions were reported on Friday.

The NWT has now recorded more than 2,000 Covid-19 cases during the pandemic to date, among a population of around 45,000. Almost 1,900 of those cases have come since mid-August as a Delta-variant outbreak sweeps the territory.