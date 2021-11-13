RCMP yet to comment on reported Yellowknife apartment shooting

Residents of a central Yellowknife street say police are investigating a reported shooting at an apartment complex overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

Three residents of 51A Avenue described RCMP officers conducting enquiries on the street after apparent gunfire at the Sunridge apartments in the early hours of Thursday morning.

By Saturday morning, RCMP had not responded to a request for comment sent early on Friday.

All three residents said police officers going door to door had described a shooting. Two said they had been told at least one person was injured.

RCMP have yet to confirm any details of what took place. It’s not clear if anyone has been apprehended in connection with the incident.

A little more than 18 months have passed since police took into a custody a man tenants said was armed with an axe at Sunridge.

The same building was the scene of a 2014 murder in which ornamental swords were used as weapons.