NWT books semi-final place at Canadian mixed curling

The Northwest Territories is comfortably through to the final four of the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Canmore, Alberta.

Jamie Koe’s team defeated New Brunswick 5-3 on Saturday to ensure the territory tops the championship pool with a record so far of eight victories and one loss. One pool game, against British Columbia, remains.

The NWT will take part in a semi-final match-up against an opponent still to be determined from 9:30am MT on Sunday. The medal games begin at 2pm.

The NWT’s semi-final and the event’s gold-medal game will be streamed on Curling Canada’s YouTube channel.

So far, skip Koe, third Margot Flemming, second Cole Parsons, and lead Megan Koehler have been defeated only by Trevor Bonot’s Northern Ontario, and even then only narrowly, 4-3.

“Let’s keep rolling, NWT fans,” Koe said on Twitter on Saturday. “Appreciate all the support.”

The winners of the Canadian championship ordinarily represent the nation at the World Mixed Curling Championship, though the world event was cancelled due to Covid-19 in both 2020 and 2021. An attempt is likely to be made to hold a 2022 edition in Aberdeen, Scotland.

The Northwest Territories has never won the Canadian mixed curling title, which has been contested since 1964. The territory did, however, take bronze in the event last year.