NWT, defeated by Quebec, will play for mixed curling bronze

The Northwest Territories will play for back-to-back Canadian Mixed Curling Championship bronze medals after a semi-final defeat by Quebec in Canmore, Alberta.

Jamie Koe’s team defeated New Brunswick and British Columbia on Saturday to top the championship pool with a record of nine victories and one loss, but Quebec ran out 6-4 victors in Sunday morning’s semi-final.

The NWT will now compete for bronze at 2pm.

Sunday’s defeat was only the second of the tournament for skip Koe, third Margot Flemming, second Cole Parsons, and lead Megan Koehler, who also lost in pool play to Trevor Bonot’s Northern Ontario.

The winners of the Canadian championship ordinarily represent the nation at the World Mixed Curling Championship, though the world event was cancelled due to Covid-19 in both 2020 and 2021. An attempt is likely to be made to hold a 2022 edition in Aberdeen, Scotland.

The Northwest Territories has never won the Canadian mixed curling title, which has been contested since 1964. The territory did, however, take bronze in the event last year.