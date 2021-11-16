Tuktoyaktuk moves to 99 active Covid-19 cases, YK down to 14

Tuktoyaktuk now accounts for 99 of the NWT’s 136 active Covid-19 cases as a local outbreak spreads, the territorial government said on Monday.

The Arctic coast hamlet added 18 cases since Friday. An isolation centre has opened at Tuktoyaktuk’s Mangilaluk School gym “as a safe option for residents who test positive” and need somewhere to isolate, the GNWT said.

Cots and bedding are being shipped to Tuktoyaktuk and the NWT Housing Corporation is preparing two units for use by staff heading to the hamlet to work on curbing the outbreak.

Inuvik has 20 active cases as of Monday, down from 23 on Friday, with no new cases reported.

Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀ each reported one new case. Yellowknife now has 14 active cases, down from 19 on Friday. Behchokǫ̀ has two.

Fort Smith still has one active case. An active case at the Ekati mine ended. In all, the number of active cases in the territory rose by 10 from Friday to Monday.

The number of deaths, hospitalizations, and intensive care admissions in the territory remained unchanged.