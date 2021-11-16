Nearly 10,000 people in NWT have had third vaccine dose

The Northwest Territories has begun reporting basic data related to the number of people receiving third doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the territorial government’s Covid-19 dashboard, 9,379 third doses of the vaccine have so far been administered – 8,853 to residents and 526 to non-residents (a figure that includes people who might be residents but did not have an NWT healthcare card).

The published figures include data up to November 6.

The “third dose” figure includes both a full third dose of vaccine – as given to older residents, some front-line workers, or people who are immunocompromised – and a booster shot, which is ordinarily a half-dose. All NWT adults are considered eligible for booster doses as long as six months have passed since their second shot.

So far, the territory has delivered 37,212 first doses and 35,402 second doses.

The territory says that equates to 81-percent full vaccination among residents aged 12 and up, a figure that has increased from 75 percent at the start of September.

Kakisa remains the only NWT community to have fully vaccinated every eligible resident. Sachs Harbour has a full vaccination rate of 92 percent, Ulukhaktok 90 percent, and Fort McPherson 88 percent.

Yellowknife, Ndilǫ, and Dettah together are 85-percent fully vaccinated.

In Colville Lake, 57 percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. The figure is 64 percent in Wrigley and 70 percent in Tuktoyaktuk, which reported almost 100 active cases of Covid-19 on Monday.