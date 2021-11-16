Public health orders extended in Inuvik, Tuktoyaktuk

Heightened public health measures are being extended in the Beaufort Delta as the Covid-19 caseload stabilizes in Inuvik but active infections in Tuktoyaktuk continue to increase.

Deputy chief public health officer Dr James Talbot on Tuesday extended and modified a public health order in Inuvik and extended the containment measures in place for Tuktoyaktuk.

In Inuvik, the updated order goes into effect at 5pm on Tuesday and lasts until midnight on Monday, November 22. The revised order allows students to return to their classrooms on Thursday but all extracurricular activities for children under 12 years old remain prohibited as they are considered high-risk.

In Tuktoyaktuk, Dr Talbot said the evidence suggests the hamlet has not yet reached the peak of its Covid-19 wave. He extended the public health order that mandates containment until at least midnight on Monday, November 29.

“Residents that test positive for Covid-19 that share housing with others are encouraged to use the isolation centre to protect their family or friends from further spread of Covid-19 infections,” Talbot said in a news release. An isolation centre is open at Tuktoyaktuk’s Mangilaluk School gym.

Under Tuktoyaktuk’s containment order, all non-essential businesses must close and mask-wearing is mandatory in indoor public spaces that remain open to provide essential services.

Both indoor and outdoor gatherings in Tuktoyaktuk are limited to household members only. Non-essential travel to and from the community is not recommended. Students have switched to remote learning.

Anyone with Covid-19 symptoms in the hamlet is told to isolate and call the health centre at (867) 977-2321 for further guidance.