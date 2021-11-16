Beaufort Delta has five new Covid-19 cases, YK has two

The Northwest Territories reported seven new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, including five in the Beaufort Delta region and two in Yellowknife.

Tuktoyaktuk, which is in containment, moved from 99 to 103 active cases. Inuvik added one new case but active cases in the town fell from 20 to 19. Yellowknife’s active case count remained at 14.

Fort Smith and Behchokǫ̀ remained at one and two active cases respectively. The territory as a whole has 139 active cases, an increase of three on Monday.

The number of hospitalizations, intensive care admissions, and deaths remained unchanged. Public health orders in Inuvik and Tuktoyaktuk were extended.