Motorists reported missing by Fort McPherson RCMP are safe

RCMP in Fort McPherson say three people reported overdue heading back by road to the community from Dawson City have been found and are safe.

The three left Dawson City on Tuesday afternoon but were the subject of an appeal from police on Thursday after a day went by with no contact from them.

Police asked for help locating the trio and said they could be on the Dempster Highway, in Dawson City, or in Whitehorse.

The location in which they were eventually found was not given by police, who said in a short statement on Friday: “The overdue travellers have been located safe.”