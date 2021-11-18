RCMP seek help to find three motorists headed to Fort McPherson

Fort McPherson RCMP are seeking help to locate three individuals who were said to be travelling from Dawson City to Fort McPherson but have yet to return.

Thirty-seven-year-old Patrick Colin, 38-year-old Richard Robert, and 26-year-old Ruth Koe left the Yukon community on Tuesday afternoon to head back to Fort McPherson in a blue 2019 Ford F-150 with the licence plate 350581.

All three live in Fort McPherson. Police said family members have not heard from the three since Wednesday.

The Dempster Highway connects Dawson City and Fort McPherson. RCMP said it may be possible the three are in Dawson City or Whitehorse.

If you have information, call Fort McPherson RCMP at (867) 952-1111 or dial 9-1-1.