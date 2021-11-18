Yellowknife Covid-19 case count back down to single figures

The Northwest Territories reported four new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, including two in Yellowknife and two in Tuktoyaktuk.

Tuktoyaktuk now has 95 active cases, a decrease of six on Wednesday. There are nine in the Yellowknife area, a decrease of five on Wednesday, marking the first time the city’s active case count has been in single figures since August 16.

Elsewhere, two active cases remain in Behchokǫ̀ and one in Norman Wells. Fort Smith dropped from two active cases to one. Inuvik decreased from 11 active cases to six.

Overall, the NWT’s Thursday total of 114 active cases was its lowest in a week, a drop of 17 on Wednesday.

There were no newly reported hospitalizations, intensive care admissions, or deaths related to the pandemic.

A month has now passed since the NWT reported any intensive care admissions related to Covid-19.