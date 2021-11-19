Search for Hay River suspects after phones are reported stolen

Police in Hay River are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects in a break-and-enter at the town’s NorthMart store.

In a Friday news release, RCMP said an entry alarm at the store was triggered at 5:30am that day.

Police “discovered suspects had entered the store through the front door by breaking the glass panel,” the news release stated.

“Interior video footage revealed three suspects entering the store and removing a number of cellphones, with value totalling over $1,500.”

Issuing images of the suspects taken from security footage, RCMP asked anyone with information to contact the Hay River detachment at (867) 874-1111 or call 9-1-1.

A suspect is seen in an RCMP handout image.