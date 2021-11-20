Covid-19 outbreak in Tuktoyaktuk appears to stabilize

Tuktoyaktuk reported one new Covid-19 case on Friday as the Arctic coast community’s outbreak continued to gradually ease.

While there are still 85 active cases in the community of 900 people, that’s down from a high of 103 three days ago. Dr Andy Delli Pizzi, one of the territory’s deputy chief public health officers, was due to answer questions live on local radio on Friday evening, the territorial government said.

Containment will remain in place in Tuktoyaktuk until at least November 30. The GNWT said Covid-19 testing has been expanded in the community “and is now available to any residents that may have been in contact with a positive Covid-19 case or is showing signs or symptoms of Covid-19, even very mild symptoms.”

In Yellowknife, two new cases of Covid-19 were recorded on Friday. The number of active cases in the territorial capital remained at nine.

One new case was reported in Inuvik, where the active case count remained at six. There are still two active cases in Behchokǫ̀ and one each in Norman Wells and Fort Smith.

Overall, the NWT has 104 active cases, down 10 on Thursday’s figure of 114.

No new hospitalizations, intensive care admissions, or deaths related to Covid-19 were reported in the territory on Friday.