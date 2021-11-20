Cabin Radio to broadcast Yellowknife’s Santa Claus Parade

Yellowknife’s 2021 Santa Claus Parade begins at 5pm on Saturday. If you can’t make it, join Cabin Radio for a Facebook live video broadcast of the parade.

This year’s event marks the return of the parade to downtown Yellowknife after an innovative, if not entirely straightforward attempt at a drive-through parade on the city’s outskirts during the pandemic last year.

Saturday’s parade also marks the return of genuinely cold weather to Yellowknife after an unusually mild fall. As of Saturday morning, the Environment Canada forecast suggests the temperature will be -21C at 5pm, feeling like -28C with wind chill. That’s a smidge below Yellowknife’s average low for this time of year.

The number of floats in this year’s parade and the turnout along downtown streets are both a bit of a mystery, and will demonstrate the extent to which normality has returned in Yellowknife once the event begins.

The theme for 2021’s parade is rock ‘n’ roll Christmas.

Road closures will begin at 4:30pm on Saturday. Expect disruption around Veterans Memorial Drive, 53 Street, Franklin Avenue, 49 Street, and École Sir John Franklin High School. Roads should reopen by 7:30pm.

You can’t park along the parade route between 4pm and 9pm, the city said in a news release on Friday.

City Hall also issued a map in which festive red and green were used to indicate which roads will close.

Live coverage of this year’s Santa Claus Parade is brought to you by NWT & Nunavut Lotteries. Remember: Zing tickets are a joy to give, but not for kids!

Coverage will begin on Cabin Radio’s Facebook page just before 5pm.