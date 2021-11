Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Hay River and the surrounding area, with 10 to 15 cm of snow expected throughout Monday.

Hay River and Enterprise should expect snow to begin on Monday morning and taper off on Monday night, the federal agency said in a warning issued shortly before 5am.

“ Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” the agency said.

More snow is expected in the South Slave on Thursday and Friday this week.