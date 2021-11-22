The number of active Covid-19 cases in the NWT dropped from 104 to 48 between Friday and Monday. The territory said on Monday nine new cases had been recorded.

There are currently 36 cases in Tuktoyaktuk, down from 85 on Friday. Most of the new cases are in the hamlet. There are seven active cases in the Yellowknife area, two in Inuvik, and one each in the Hay River area and Behchokǫ̀.

One Fort Smith case was deleted from the case count over the weekend. The record now indicates there have been 12 cases in the community during the ongoing outbreak, not 13 as reported on Friday.

The number of deaths and hospitalizations remained unchanged over the weekend.

The last time the NWT had fewer than 50 active cases was November 8, just as Tuktoyaktuk’s outbreak was beginning.