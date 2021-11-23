Still at large, YK shooting suspect named and charged with attempted murder

Yellowknife RCMP have named the suspect in a shooting earlier this month as they charged him with attempted murder and renewed an appeal for help finding him.

Ten days have passed since police first asked for help locating the man, thought by RCMP to have taken part in a “targeted shooting” at Yellowknife’s Sunridge Place apartments in the early hours of Thursday, November 11.

On Tuesday, police said the victim in that attack remains in hospital almost two weeks after the incident.

RCMP named the suspect as Keiron Alexander Shiferaw-Reid, a 21-year-old with an address in Edmonton.

In a news release, police said Shiferaw-Reid “has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and careless use of a firearm” and RCMP “continue to make efforts to locate him.”

He is said to be around 6 ft 4 in tall and “should be considered armed and dangerous,” police said, urging residents not to approach him if seen but to call RCMP immediately.

If you have information about the shooting or Shiferaw-Reid’s whereabouts, call the Yellowknife detachment at (867) 669-1111 or contact Crime Stoppers.