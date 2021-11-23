Steve Norn declares he is resigning from NWT legislature

Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh MLA Steve Norn announced on Tuesday he is resigning from the Northwest Territories’ legislature as colleagues prepared to vote for his expulsion.

Norn made the declaration after the second successive day of other MLAs rising almost in unison to condemn his conduct and what they characterized as a “pattern of toxic behaviour” stretching back a year or more.

The majority of MLAs had already declared their intention to expel Norn before he spoke, rendering his departure a certainty.

“I will resign. I will prevent you from making this vote,” Norn said after a short speech.

Earlier this month, an independent adjudicator concluded Norn had broken MLAs’ code of conduct by breaking Covid-19 self-isolation in April and subsequently misleading the public about his actions.

But MLAs said his behaviour for many months was as troubling if not more so. Over the past two days they have described abuse of legislature staff and a series of threats issued by Norn to MLAs, often suggesting he was “coming for them” if they took actions of which he disapproved.

“It isn’t just one thing. It has been almost a year,” said Kam Lake MLA Caitlin Cleveland, recounting “a pattern of threats.”

“As an Indigenous female,” said Inuvik Twin Lakes MLA Lesa Semmler, “I never once did think I would be threatened in this House.”

“We can’t say we want to address the unacceptable levels of violence against women if we allow or justify our leaders to do the very actions we collectively say are not OK,” said Premier Caroline Cochrane.

“These actions were not acceptable and cannot be justified, and there need to be consequences.”

Norn had opposed the adjudicator’s findings, claiming Justice Ronald Barclay’s recommendation that the MLA’s seat be vacated was “a huge step back from reconciliation.” On Monday, he suggested he was a victim of “gotcha culture.”

On Tuesday, moments before announcing his resignation, Norn maintained he was being held to an unfair standard.

“Every single syllable that has let my mouth has been scrutinized and judged to the Nth degree,” he told colleagues.

As he apologized for his conduct, he said: “I would never hurt anybody. I would never hurt a fly.”

Norn concluded: “I’ll hold my head up high and do the best I can for my family. This is regrettable.”

Exactly when Norn’s resignation takes effect was not immediately clear. Speaker of the House Frederick Blake Jr called for a short recess of the Assembly moments after Norn finished speaking.

More follows.