No change in NWT’s Covid-19 data beyond two Tuk cases

For a second day, Tuktoyaktuk is the only Northwest Territories community reporting new cases of Covid-19.

Tuk added two cases on Wednesday, moving to a total of 123 this month, of which 36 remain active – a drop of three active cases since Tuesday.

There was no change among active or total case counts in any other NWT community. Tuk was also the only community with new cases on Tuesday, when it reported 10.

No new hospitalizations, intensive care admissions, or deaths related to Covid-19 were reported in the territory.