Proof of vaccination kicks in at four YK facilities on Monday

Proof of Covid-19 vaccination will be required at Yellowknife’s library, pool, fieldhouse, and City Hall from Monday, November 29, the City of Yellowknife said on Thursday.

However, proof of vaccination won’t be needed at the multiplex. The city said that building will continue under existing capacity limits “until screeners are in place” at a later date to be determined.

At the other four facilities, visitors will have to complete a contact tracing form and show their proof of vaccination or an exemption letter.

Anyone 19 or older must also provide identification.

“Participants of user groups that have an approved application to vary from public health order requirements entering a city facility, and whose vaccination status has been verified by the user group, will not be required to provide proof of vaccination upon entry,” the city added.

Proof of vaccination was approved for use at city facilities in a contentious 5-4 vote among councillors earlier this month.