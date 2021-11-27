Michael Vandell elected chief of Deh Gáh Got’ı̨ę First Nation

Michael Vandell has been voted in as the new Chief of the Deh Gáh Got’ı̨ę First Nation in Fort Providence.

Vandell received 163 votes. Lorraine Whiteman received 118 votes and Sheldon Minoza 108.

Terry Sapp, Albert Nadli, Brandon Thom, Cynthia Landry, Walter Bonnetrouge, Ricky Gargan, and Louie Constant were elected as councillors.

Vandell held a position on council before being elected as chief. Most recently, he has been working on facilities that will help Fort Providence take part in the fishing industry.

The First Nation’s former chief, Joachim Bonnetrouge, told Cabin Radio he had not sought re-election as he wanted to spend more time with family and focus on culture and language initiatives.

The Hamlet of Fort Providence will hold an election for mayor and council on December 13.